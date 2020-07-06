Pret a Manager to axe 30 branches with up to 1,000 jobs at risk

6 July 2020, 10:37

Customers wait outside a branch of Pret A Manger in London
Customers wait outside a branch of Pret A Manger in London. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Sandwich chain Pret A Manger has announced it plans to close 30 branches which will put as many as 1,000 jobs at risk.

Chief executive Pano Christou said: "It's a sad day for the whole Pret family, and I'm devastated that we will be losing so many employees. But we must make these changes to adapt to the new retail environment.

"Our goal now is to bring Pret to more people, through different channels and in new ways, enabling us to grow once more in the medium term."

The company had been slowly reopening branches after closing 200 outlets on June 1 because of the coronavirus lockdown.

All Prets were initially shut when the country went into lockdown, including for delivery and takeaway, with bosses saying they wanted to protect staff.

This story is being updated

