Primark announces date all stores in England will be open again

Primark is opening its stores in England again. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Primark has announced it is re-opening all stores in England from 15 June after the government relaxed lockdown measures.

In a statement, the owner of the brand said: “As European governments have begun to ease restrictions on clothing retailing we have been able to reopen stores.

“Safety has been our highest priority in our detailed preparations to welcome our customers and employees back to stores. We are following government safety advice in all markets.

“Importantly, we will apply the valuable experience gained from more than 100 stores which are already open as we open the remainder of our estate, including stores across the UK.

“Social distancing protocols, hand sanitiser stations, perspex screens at tills and additional cleaning of high frequency touch points in the store are among the measures we are implementing.”

Currently the retail giant is only operating 112 stores across Europe, representing just over 30 per cent of its retail space.

68,000 staff were furloughed across Europe amid the coronavirus lockdown and the fashion chain took a £248 million hit for unsold stock as all its stores remain shut.

Primark has seen sales plunge from £650 million a month to zero as coronavirus has caused the 376-strong chain to shut completely, with no online business to fall back on.

Half-year results showed pre-tax profits slumped as Primark was left with piles of stock it was unable to sell amid the global coronavirus lockdown, falling 42% to £298 million in the six months to February 29.Total charges in the first half soared to £309 million, compared with £79 million a year earlier, including the £248 million stock costs.