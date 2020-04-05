Boris Johnson hospitalised with coronavirus symptoms 10 days after testing positive

By Maddie Goodfellow

Boris Johnson has been taken to hospital as a "precautionary step", 10 days after testing positive for coronavirus, Downing Street has confirmed.

A spokeswoman said: "On the advice of his doctor, the Prime Minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests.

"This is a precautionary step, as the Prime Minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus 10 days after testing positive for the virus.

"The Prime Minister thanks NHS staff for all of their incredible hard work and urges the public to continue to follow the Government's advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives."

The Prime Minister tested positive for coronavirus ten days ago, and continues to have persistent symptoms including a high temperature.

There have been reports that a Cabinet meeting which was due to be held tomorrow will now be chaired by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who was named "designated survivor" should the PM be unable to carry out his duties.

Yesterday, his fiancee Carrie Symonds revealed she had been suffering with symptoms and has been in bed for a number of days.

In a tweet, she said: "I haven't needed to be tested and, after seven days of rest, I feel stronger and I'm on the mend."

As Miss Symonds, 32, falls into the group of vulnerable people urged to avoid contact with those with symptoms of Covid-19, she has been isolating away from Mr Johnson.

She later shared a photograph of herself self-isolating in Camberwell, south London, with the couple's dog Dilyn.