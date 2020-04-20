Prince Philip praises 'vital and urgent' role of coronavirus key workers

Prince Philip has issued a rare message from retirement. Picture: Getty

By EJ Ward

The Duke of Edinburgh has spoken out from retirement to praise those on the frontlines in the battle against Covid-19 in a rare public statement.

Prince Philip issued a message recognising the "vital and urgent" medical and scientific work taking place to help halt the coronavirus pandemic.

The 98-year-old Duke also thanked key workers involved in food production, postal and delivery services and refuse collection.

In his message, published on the royal family's social media channels, he said: "As we approach World Immunisation Week, I wanted to recognise the vital and urgent work being done by so many to tackle the pandemic; by those in the medical and scientific professions, at universities and research institutions, all united in working to protect us from Covid-19.

"On behalf of those of us who remain safe and at home, I also wanted to thank all key workers who ensure the infrastructure of our life continues; the staff and volunteers working in food production and distribution, those keeping postal and delivery services going, and those ensuring the rubbish continues to be collected."

The message was signed off with "Philip".

The message was signed off simply "Philip". Picture: LBC News

The duke is affiliated to more than 750 organisations, including the scientific, technological research, healthcare and infrastructure sectors which have been responding to the outbreak.

Philip, who turns 99 in June, has been staying with the Queen at Windsor Castle with a reduced household for their safety.