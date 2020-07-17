Princess Beatrice marries fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in private Windsor ceremony

Princess Beatrice got engaged to property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi last year. Picture: Twitter/Princess Beatrice

By Rachael Kennedy

Princess Beatrice has married her property tycoon partner Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a secret ceremony in Windsor.

The happy couple, who got engaged last year, were originally due to say their vows in May, but were forced to postpone due to the coronavirus crisis.

Despite the setback, the pair have managed to reschedule their special day, saying "I do" at a small ceremony attended by the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and Prince Andrew.

The palace said in a statement: "The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11am on Friday 17th July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor.

"The small ceremony was attended by The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh and close family.

"The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant government guidelines."

Beatrice and Edo began dating in 2018 and were engaged less than a year later. Picture: PA

Beatrice and her new husband, known as Edo, first began dating in autumn 2018 and were engaged less than a year later after a weekend trip to Italy.

The newlyweds' families have known each other years, and were said to have sparked up their romance after meeting at the wedding of Beatrice's sister, Princess Eugenie.

It came after Beatrice split from her long-term partner, Dave Clark, in 2016, whom she had been with for a decade.

The wedding on Friday was not announced in advance - which is an unusual move for the royal family - and pictures were not immediately released of the ceremony.

According to several reports, there were around 20 people in attendance at the small affair - down from the more than 100 guests expected for the original May date.