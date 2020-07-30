Prisoner challenging ‘unfair’ rules stopping early release for terrorists awaits decision

30 July 2020, 05:42 | Updated: 30 July 2020, 05:46

Mohammed Zahir Khan won the first round of his legal challenge
Mohammed Zahir Khan won the first round of his legal challenge. Picture: Counter Terror Policing
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

A prisoner convicted of encouraging terrorism is awaiting the result of a High Court challenge to new rules which aim to stop terrorists being automatically released from jail.

Mohammed Zahir Khan's lawyers claim the Terrorist Offenders (Restriction of Early Release) Act is directed against people holding ‘particular Islamic beliefs’ and ‘disproportionately’ impacts Muslims. They also claim the legislation — introduced earlier this year following terror attacks in London — breaches Khan’s human rights.

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland disagrees with Khan's complaints and says his challenge should be dismissed.

Lord Justice Fulford and Mr Justice Garnham, who analysed rival arguments at a virtual High Court hearing in June, are due to deliver a ruling on Thursday.

Mr Justice Garnham oversaw a preliminary hearing in May and concluded that Khan, who is in his early 40s, has an "arguable case".

He said the case raised a matter of "some considerable" importance and public interest.

Khan had admitted encouraging acts of terror and inciting religious hatred via his social media accounts and was handed a four-and-a-half-year prison sentence in May 2018.

He is originally from Birmingham, but was a shopkeeper living in Sunderland when he was jailed by a judge at Newcastle Crown Court.

Hugh Southey QC, who led Khan's legal team, said the new rules amended an early release regime, and extended the "requisite custodial period".

He said terrorist prisoners now have to spend two-thirds of their term in jail before being considered for release, rather than half.

Mr Southey argued that terrorist prisoners were being treated differently and said law changes should be declared incompatible with rights enshrined in the European Convention on Human Rights - the right to liberty, the right not to suffer discrimination, and the right not to be held guilty of an offence which did not constitute an offence when it was committed.

Sir James Eadie QC, who led Mr Buckland's legal team, said the new provisions were not discriminatory, and applied equally to all relevant terrorist offenders, regardless of race or religion.

He said Parliament was entitled to conclude that terrorist offenders could be distinguished because of the risks involved.

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has warned of a second wave of coronavirus starting to roll across Europe

Second wave of Covid-19 'starting to rise in Europe', Health Secretary warns
Police have been told to urge members of the public living in neighbourhoods where stop and search is frequently used to sit on panels which scrutinise the practice.

Stop and search tactic should be scrutinised by those most affected, police are told
Cinema screenings will be socially distanced to comply with new rules

Vue cinemas to start reopening from next week

The committee chairman warned despite the easing of lockdown "problems with food security are far from over".

'Disorderly Brexit' and coronavirus threaten UK's food security, MPs claim

Politics

The Government could receive around £98 million a year if it lifted the ban on asylum seekers working, according to a new report.

Giving asylum seekers right to work could generate £98 million, report suggests
Many office workers have been working from home during lockdown

Working hours in Britain down by 40 per cent during lockdown