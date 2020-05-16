Anti-lockdown protesters gather in Hyde Park with Jeremy Corbyn's brother led away by police

16 May 2020, 14:27 | Updated: 16 May 2020, 14:42

By Megan White

At least six people were arrested at an anti-lockdown protest in Hyde Park on Saturday.

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s brother Piers was led away in handcuffs after showing up at Speakers’ Corner with a megaphone and proclaiming 5G and the coronavirus pandemic were linked, calling it a "pack of lies to brainwash you and keep you in order".

Police lead away Piers Corbyn, brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, as protesters gather in breach of lockdown rules in Hyde Park
Police lead away Piers Corbyn, brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, as protesters gather in breach of lockdown rules in Hyde Park. Picture: PA

He was taken away after declining to leave when asked by a police officer and declining to give his details when asked.

Around three dozen people broke social distancing guidelines to attend the event on Saturday.

Standing close together near Speaker's Corner, several held placards and banners including slogans like "freedom over fear" as police, including some on horseback, looked on.

A group of about a dozen protesters also gathered on Southampton Common to demonstrate against the lockdown.

Anti-lockdown protesters broke social distancing rules to gather in London
Anti-lockdown protesters broke social distancing rules to gather in London. Picture: PA

The demonstrators held placards saying "Stop the Lies", "Say no to tyranny" and "Fight 4 Freedom".

Three police officers attended and were encouraging the group to carry out social distancing.

