Black Lives Matter protesters set to gather for peaceful demonstration in Hyde Park

Black Lives Matter protesters gathered in Trafalgar Square on the weekend. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Thousands of protesters are expected to gather for a peaceful protest in Hyde Park in London as global condemnation continues to grow in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

A protest is planned for Hyde Park at 1pm today. People across the UK have also been asked to to “take the knee” on their doorstep in solidarity with George Floyd, at 6pm. Other, smaller protests are expected to take place in other parts of the country.

People are being asked to stand wearing red to protest the rights of black people around the world in the peaceful protest.

It comes after thousands of protesters marched through the capital on the weekend.

People packed into central London on Sunday and marched on the American Embassy in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Crowds packed the famous landmark in solidarity with US protesters, who have been demonstrating against the death of George Floyd for the past five days.

Many American cities have seen mass demonstrations against police brutality, which began after Mr Floyd died after a police officer held a knee to his neck until he stopped breathing in Minneapolis.

The officer in question, Derek Chauvin, has since been fired from the force and was charged with third degree murder four days after Mr Floyd's death.

People in Trafalgar Square chanted "I can't breathe", which Mr Floyd could be heard saying before he fell unconscious.