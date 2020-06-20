Police looking for 13 more people in connection with 'violence and racial abuse' at protests

20 June 2020, 22:20

Around 113 people were arrested during last week's demonstrations
Around 113 people were arrested during last week's demonstrations. Picture: Met Police

By Matt Drake

Another 13 images have been released by police of people they want to speak to in relation to violent attacks and racial abuse at last weekend's protests.

Last weekend saw violent clashes between Black Lives Matter protesters and counter-protesters who claimed to be protecting statues and memorials.

Around 113 people were arrested during last week's demonstrations which were condemned by Boris Johnson as "racist thuggery" and described as "mindless hooliganism" by police.

On Thursday, June 18, the Metropolitan Police released the images of 35 people who they wanted to speak to in relation to violence at protests.

But the Met are now looking to speak to a list of 13 people who are believed to have engaged in racial abuse, serious violence against members of the public and police officers, and also violent disorder.

Commander Alex Murray, said: “The behaviour of the people whom we now wish to identify is abhorrent, including highly offensive racial abuse to other members of the public and officers.

“The vast majority of people who have attended the recent protests made their voices heard, and then left. However, a minority have attended with the sole purpose of attacking, abusing or violently confronting fellow protesters, detracting from the cause of their protest.

“We saw violence against police officers including verbal and racial abuse which is absolutely appalling. They do not come to work to be subjected to this. They come to work to keep Londoners and their families safe. Similarly, those people who wanted to have their voices heard and protest should not be subject to violence from others.

“Whilst investigations are underway to identify those we suspect of being involved in these offences, we ask members of the public to make it clear that they also will not tolerate such behaviour by helping us to identify these individuals and report anyone they recognise in the pictures. Information on how to do so is available below.

“Thank you to those who have already helped to identify people from the images. Thank you also to those people who have actively challenged other protesters to stop them being violent and abusive."

Anyone with information can contact the investigation team on 020 8246 9386 or Tweet @MetCC on Twitter. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you have footage of the violent clashes which could assist detectives in their investigation, please sent it to officers by visiting: ukpoliceimageappeal.co.uk.

