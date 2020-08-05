Aberdeen put into local lockdown over fears of coronavirus outbreak

Nicola Sturgeon announces new lockdown measures in Aberdeen
Aberdeen has been placed into a local lockdown over fears coronavirus cases could spiral out of control.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said 54 cases have now been reported in the outbreak.

Pubs and cafes have been ordered to close by 5pm today, and travel restrictions have also been brought back, meaning people cannot travel further than five miles for leisure and recreation.

People are however permitted to go to work.

Anyone from outside the city is being told not to travel in.

A household ban has also been brought back, meaning households are now no longer permitted to visit one another.

Ms Sturgeon said: "The decisions are not being taken lightly but we are at a stage of this pandemic where strong action is necessary and sensible."

She added the changes will be reviewed next Wednesday, when she hopes they could be removed, either in entirety or in part.

Ms Sturgeon said they could be extended beyond that seven-day period if necessary.

Speaking at the coronavirus briefing in Edinburgh on Wednesday, she said the rise in cases has contributed to a greater fear there has been a "significant outbreak" in the city.

According to the First Minister, more than 20 other pubs and restaurants are involved in the cluster.

Across Scotland, Ms Sturgeon said 18,781 people have tested positive for the virus, up by 64 from 18,717 the day before.

"The last thing we want to do is to reimpose these restrictions but this outbreak is reminding us just how highly infectious Covid is," Ms Sturgeon said.

"Our precautionary and careful judgment is that we need to take decisive action now, difficult as that undoubtedly is, in order to try to contain this outbreak and prevent further harm later on.

"As I said earlier, this is about doing all we can to ensure our children can return to schools next week."

She added: "Acting now, we judge, gives us the time and the space to protect the ability of our young people to return to education."

