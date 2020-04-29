Live

Raab v Starmer at Prime Minister's Questions: Watch live from midday

29 April 2020, 10:59 | Updated: 29 April 2020, 11:57

Dominic Raab will again stand in for Boris Johnson in Prime Minister's Questions after the PM became a father again.

The Prime Minister is back at work after recovering from Covid-19, but will miss his return to PMQs after his fiancée gave birth, so the First Secretary will be standing in for him.

Last week, Labour leader Keir Starmer told the government they were too slow to respond to the coronavirus crisis. What will he ask about this week?

It's Raab v Starmer again at PMQs
It's Raab v Starmer again at PMQs. Picture: PA

It will be the second session where the majority of MPs will be asking their questions from home via Zoom.

Watch it live in full at the top of the page.

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Carrie Symonds and Boris Johnson

Baby joy for Johnson comes after close brush with coronavirus
John Lewis

John Lewis gets new Waitrose chief seven months after scrapping the role
Mr McConnell has been living as a man for years.

Trans man who doesn't want to be 'mother' on birth certificate loses legal battle
Graham Walters

Man, 72, set to become oldest person to row Atlantic solo – in homemade boat
The GWR train named after Captain Tom Moore

Train named after Captain Tom

National Lottery winner Barry Maddox, of Billericay in Essex, mowed the NHS logo and a rainbow into his lawn after his dad died with coronavirus. (Barry Maddox/ PA)

Lottery winner’s lawn art tribute to NHS after father died with coronavirus