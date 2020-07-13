Breaking News

RAF fighter jets scrambled as Ryanair flight makes emergency landing at Stansted

13 July 2020, 19:52 | Updated: 13 July 2020, 21:00

A Ryanair flight was escorted to Stansted Airport by two RAF fighter jets
A Ryanair flight was escorted to Stansted Airport by two RAF fighter jets. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

RAF fighter jets were scrambled on Monday evening to escort a Ryanair flight into making an emergency landing at London Stansted Airport.

The Boeing 737-800 aircraft - flying from Kraków in Poland to Dublin in the Republic of Ireland - was forced into making an unscheduled stop on Monday evening following reports of a security alert.

Essex Police confirmed the flight was diverted at around 6:40pm and investigations are ongoing.

Footage on social media appeared to show the RAF typhoons - scrambled from Coningsby in Lincolnshire - circling Stansted Airport shortly before 7pm.

They have now returned to their Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) station in eastern England, according to Sky News.

Arrangements are being made to get passengers to their destination after they are checked by police.

A statement from the airline read: "A Ryanair flight from Kraków to Dublin this evening (13 JUL) discovered a note in one of the toilets claiming that there were explosives on board.

"The captain followed procedure by alerting the UK authorities and diverted to the nearest airport (Stansted) where the plane landed normally, but was taxied to a remote stand where passengers disembarked safely.

"The aircraft and passengers are being checked by the UK police who will decide when they may travel onwards to Dublin on a spare aircraft. Passengers in Dublin waiting to depart to Kraków are being transferred to a spare aircraft to minimise any delay to their flight.

"Ryanair apologises sincerely for the delay and inconvenience caused to those affected by this diversion."

A spokeswoman for Stansted Airport confirmed to the Sun newspaper that the plane was diverted and that police are in attendance.

She told the publication that everybody on board was safe.

"Just the police are in attendance. The plane was diverted to the airport during a flight from Krakow to Dublin," she said.

Ryanair's FR1902 flight departed from Kraków at about 4.30pm but appeared to lose communication with Air Traffic Control.

Essex man Andy Kirby shared footage of the RAF jets scrambling tonight, writing on Twitter: “Looks like two eurofighters? Circling Stansted Airport.”

The passenger plane remains at Stansted Airport, which is a designated airfield for emergency situations such as this.

Essex Police wrote on Twitter: "A flight from #Krakow to #Dublin was diverted to #Stansted Airport at around 6.40pm on Monday 13 July due to reports of a security alert.

"The plane is currently at the airport and officers are making enquiries."

Eyewitnesses told the Daily Star newspaper that the flight was surrounded by armed police when it touched down at the airfield.

Investigations are ongoing and there has not yet been any confirmation on why the aircraft was grounded.

This story is being updated...

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Lawyers say if store staff win they could be entitled to several years' back pay

Asda bosses in legal fight with supermarket workers over equal pay
This is the lowest number reported by DHSC since March 12

UK's official coronavirus death toll rises by 11, marking smallest increase since March
Both of the victims were taken to hospital following the incident

Man charged with attempted murder after car crash and assault at Amazon warehouse
More towns are being warned they could face a Leicester-style lockdown

People in 'at-risk' towns and cities face anxious wait over proposed local lockdowns
Priti Patel has unveiled the new immigration system

Priti Patel unveils new post Brexit points-based immigration system
Actress Amber Heard arrives at the High Court in London for a hearing in Johnny Depp's libel case

Johnny Depp's former assistant claims Amber Heard subjected actor to 'years of abuse'