Breaking News

Rapper has manslaughter conviction overturned after drugs death of girlfriend at Bestival

Ceon Broughton's manslaughter conviction was overturned at the Court of Appeal. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

The Court of Appeal today quashed the manslaughter conviction of rapper Ceon Broughton over the drugs death of his girlfriend.

The grime rapper's 21-year-old girlfriend Louella Fletcher-Michie, daughter of Holby City actor John Michie, died after taking the drug 2C-P at Bestival in September 2017.

Broughton, 31, was found guilty following a trial last year and handed an eight-and-a-half year sentence but the conviction was overturned today by the Court of Appeal.

Three judges at the Court of Appeal ruled to overturn the conviction.

Louella Fletcher-Michie died after taking party drug 2CP at Bestival. Picture: Zoe Barling/PA Media

The rapper's legal team issued a statement saying he remains "devastated" by the death and wishes he could have done more to save her.

A statement issued by Birnberg Peirce Solicitors after his manslaughter conviction was quashed said: "The Court of Appeal has today found that Louella's death occurred not as a result of criminal negligence but was instead a tragic accident.

"Ceon remains devastated by her death.

"He has always wished that he could have done more to save her.

"He loved Louella and she him, but he knows that no words will ever be sufficient to convey his sense of responsibility for what happened or to begin to remove the pain that others have been caused."

