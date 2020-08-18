Breaking News

Rapper has manslaughter conviction overturned after drugs death of girlfriend at Bestival

18 August 2020, 11:21 | Updated: 18 August 2020, 11:52

Ceon Broughton's manslaughter conviction was overturned at the Court of Appeal
Ceon Broughton's manslaughter conviction was overturned at the Court of Appeal. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

The Court of Appeal today quashed the manslaughter conviction of rapper Ceon Broughton over the drugs death of his girlfriend.

The grime rapper's 21-year-old girlfriend Louella Fletcher-Michie, daughter of Holby City actor John Michie, died after taking the drug 2C-P at Bestival in September 2017.

Broughton, 31, was found guilty following a trial last year and handed an eight-and-a-half year sentence but the conviction was overturned today by the Court of Appeal.

Three judges at the Court of Appeal ruled to overturn the conviction.

Louella Fletcher-Michie died after taking party drug 2CP at Bestival
Louella Fletcher-Michie died after taking party drug 2CP at Bestival. Picture: Zoe Barling/PA Media

The rapper's legal team issued a statement saying he remains "devastated" by the death and wishes he could have done more to save her.

A statement issued by Birnberg Peirce Solicitors after his manslaughter conviction was quashed said: "The Court of Appeal has today found that Louella's death occurred not as a result of criminal negligence but was instead a tragic accident.

"Ceon remains devastated by her death.

"He has always wished that he could have done more to save her.

"He loved Louella and she him, but he knows that no words will ever be sufficient to convey his sense of responsibility for what happened or to begin to remove the pain that others have been caused."

This story is being updated

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

The Health Secretary was speaking at a Policy Exchange event

New National Institute for Health Protection will give 'best chance' to beat coronavirus, Hancock says
Baroness Dido Harding, executive chairwoman of NHS Test and Trace, during a media briefing in Downing Street

Baroness Dido Harding set to head up new agency replacing Public Health England
Health and Care Secretary Matt Hancock will be making a keynote speech on the future of public health today

Watch Live: Health Secretary Matt Hancock delivers speech on the "future of public health"
Leslie Evans will be questioned by MSPs investigating the Scottish Government's handling of the harassment allegations

Investigating Alex Salmond complaints 'right thing to do' says Scotland's top civil servant
Labour has branded he Government's reported plans as "risky"

'Irresponsible' to break up Public Health England during pandemic, Labour says
Mr Williamson on Monday apologised for "the distress" caused to students

Boris Johnson 'didn’t lose his temper with me' over A-level fiasco, says Education Secretary