Record Government borrowing for April amid coronavirus crisis

The Chancellor has attempted to prevent mass job losses. Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

Record levels of Government borrowing were recorded in April as the country struggled to deal with the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

£62.1 billion was added to the country's budget deficit after the Government borrowed a record amount in April recording the highest figure for any month on record, according to new figures.

The Office for National Statistics said Government borrowing was £51.1bn higher than the same month in 2019.

It comes as Chancellor Rishi Sunak and the Treasury fight to prevent job losses caused by the coronavirus lockdown with a job protection scheme which has seen many of the country's workers put on furlough.

The figure is significantly higher than analysts had forecast, with most economists predicting £30.7bn for the month.

Meanwhile, borrowing by the state in March 2020 has been revised up by £11.7 billion to £14.7 billion by the ONS.

It said this was driven by a reduction in previous estimates of tax receipts and National Insurance contributions.

It comes after the Chancellor stepped up financial support for businesses and employees after vast areas of the economy were forced to halt due to the coronavirus lockdown.



As a result of the jump in borrowing, public sector debt rose to £1,887.6 billion at the end of April - £118.4 billion higher than April 2019.

The ONS said that the Government borrowed £62.7 billion over the 12 months to the end of March, representing a £22.5 billion rise on the previous year.



Last month, it jumped £9.3 billion to a higher-than-forecast £48.7 billion in the financial year to March 31.

