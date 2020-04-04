Thirteen residents at Glasgow care home die in a week in suspected coronavirus outbreak

By Asher McShane

Thirteen elderly residents at a care home in Glasgow have died in what is feared to be an outbreak of coronavirus.

The people who died were residents at Burlington Court Care Home. Bosses said tests have not yet been carried out but they do suspect Covid-19 to be the cause.

It is understood two staff members at the home are in hospital being treated for coronavirus as well.

Four Seasons Health Care said in a statement: “With deep sadness we can confirm that 13 residents at Burlington Care Home have passed away over the past seven days.

“Our strict protocols on infectious diseases are in place, including social distancing, and we are closely monitoring the health of other residents.”

The families have been told there is a possible link to coronavirus.

The statement added: “Our condolences are with their families and we are providing them with our ongoing support during this difficult time.

“The passing of a loved one is always traumatic irrespective of the circumstances.

“Within the home the focus of our team continues to be the ongoing care and protection of all our residents and our colleagues.”

