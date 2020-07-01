Revealed: First look inside Alton Towers as it prepares to reopen on Saturday

Alton towers will reopen on Saturday 4 July. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Theme park Alton Towers will reopen on July 4 for the first time in three months, with guests told to wear face masks and undergoing temperature checks on entry.

The park has given prospective visitors a first look at how things will operate when it reopens on Saturday when lockdown measures ease in England.

Pictures inside the park show an entirely different experience for guests, with significantly reduced capacity and empty seats on rides to allow for social distancing.

All visitors will have to pre-book online and queues will be spaced out to adhere to social distancing rules.

Seats will be left empty on rides to allow for social distancing. Picture: PA

Masks will be compulsory for any visitor over the age of six on rides including Nemesis, Galactica, Oblivion, The Smiler, Wicker Man, Rita, TH13TEEN and Runaway Mine Train.

Temperature checks will be taken on entry. Picture: PA

Temperature checks will be taken on entry to the park with a non-touch thermometer, and anyone with a temperature over 37.8 degrees will be denied entry.

PPE will also be provided for staff, with rides being cleaned more regularly and thoroughly.

Guests will be barred entry if they show symptoms. Picture: PA

Despite the majority of outdoor rides reopening, indoor attractions will mainly stay shut.

Alton Towers said: "In line with the latest Government guidance, we are delighted to confirm that Alton Towers Resort will reopen on the 4 July 2020. We can’t wait to welcome you back.

Social distancing will be in place for queues. Picture: PA

"This follows the successful opening of the Alton Towers Gardens earlier this month, and is in line with the UK Government guidance on the reopening of open-air attractions.

"From 4 July, the rest of the theme park will reopen, including the majority of our rides and outdoor attractions, although some indoor facilities must remain closed for now.

"We will reopen with significantly reduced numbers and a range of hygiene and safety measures to protect you and our employees.

Staff will be given PPE. Picture: PA

Masks will be compulsory on certain rollercoasters. Picture: PA

"All guests must bring a suitable mask with them when they visit our attraction. Only securely fitted face masks should be worn on rides for safety reasons and we would recommend removing face masks on water rides in case they get wet.

"Our resort hotels will also reopen with a reduced number of bookings in line with our attraction capacity.

"We ask all guests planning to visit our Resort to please respect each other, our employees and our guidelines on maintaining good hygiene and a safe distance between households.

"If you, or a family member, displays any symptoms of Covid-19, we ask that you postpone your visit, which we will happily rearrange for a later date."