Full list of England's air bridge countries published for first time

3 July 2020, 15:14 | Updated: 3 July 2020, 15:36

The full list of countries England can visit has been released
The full list of countries England can visit has been released. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Spain, Italy and France are among a list of countries which English travellers can visit without needing to quarantine, it has been announced.

From 10 July, unless they have visited or stopped in any other country or territory in the preceding 14 days, passengers arriving from the following countries and territories will not be required to self-isolate on arrival into England.

The measures do not yet stretch across all of the UK as an agreement has not yet been reached.

But the full announcement has not been greeted with full approval from the Scottish government.

A spokesperson said it was "disappointing" the Government announced the plan "before a four nations agreement has been reached".

The full list
The full list. Picture: PA

The US, which is currently seeing a huge rise in the number of infections, is not among the list of countries people can visit without needing to self-isolate for two weeks.

More to follow....

