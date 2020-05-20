Breaking News

Rolls-Royce to axe 9,000 jobs amid coronavirus reorganisation

The aerospace giant announced the plans on Wednesday. Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

Aerospace giant Rolls-Royce has announced they expect to lose at least 9,000 roles from their global workforce of 52,000 amid a reorganisation due to coronavirus.

The firm cited the "unprecedented" impact of Covid-19 on the wider aviation industry as the reason for the reorganisation.

The company said the cuts could result in £700 million in savings towards an overall aim of £1.3 billion in annual savings.

It said it will also cut spending across its plant, property and other areas to strengthen its finances.

In a statement on Wednesday, a spokesperson said it was "increasingly clear that activity in the commercial aerospace market will take several years to return to the levels seen just a few months ago."

It said the job losses would be felt worst in its civil aerospace business - adding that it had begun consultations with unions.

Warren East, chief executive of Rolls-Royce, said: "This is not a crisis of our making. But it is the crisis that we face and we must deal with it.

"Our airline customers and airframe partners are having to adapt and so must we.

"Being told that there is no longer a job for you is a terrible prospect and it is especially hard when all of us take so much pride in working for Rolls-Royce.

"But we must take difficult decisions to see our business through these unprecedented times."

