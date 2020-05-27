Duchess of Cornwall joins celebrity cast for James and the Giant Peach recording

By Maddie Goodfellow

The Duchess of Cornwall has joined a famous cast to record a special version of Roald Dahl classic James and the Giant Peach to raise money for organisations helping those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Camilla will feature in the latest episode of the story, which is being put together by the Roald Dahl Story Company and is narrated by filmmaker and actor Taika Waititi.

The series will appear on the Roald Dahl YouTube channel with the aim of raising money for organisations helping those affected by Covid-19.

The online episodes have already featured some of the biggest names in Hollywood including Meryl Streep, Eddie Redmayne, Ryan Reynolds and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Her Royal Highness tells Waititi, "I'm not much of an actor", before getting into character as a ship's captain who spots a Giant Peach fly by.

Reading from the book in her first ever character role, the Duchess says: "Holy cats! Send a message to the Queen at once! The country must be warned!"

Talking about her involvement, the Duchess said: "I hope this campaign will raise vital funds to support those most in need at this very challenging time - as well as helping families and children currently in lockdown to find a moment of comfort through the joy of reading."

The Duchess of Cornwall put her storytelling skills to the test. Picture: RDSC

Camilla spoke with Taika Waititi. Picture: RDSC

Camilla is joining a star studded cast. Picture: RDSC

The Royal will also feature alongside Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o and Josh Gand.

Speaking about the project, Roald Dahl's grandson Luke Kelly, managing director of the Roald Dahl Story Company, said: "Our goal is to bring joy and escapism to children and families at this very tough time - but also to raise vital funds for Partners in Health who are working on the front line in the fight against COVID-19.

"The participation of Her Royal Highness is a very special moment in this campaign and we feel so privileged to have her involvement."The Roald Dahl Story Company has said it will match $1m (£812,000) of donations, with other donors lined up for matching beyond that.

All donations will go to Partners In Health, a medical and social justice organisation aiming to fight coronavirus and support public health systems in some of the most vulnerable communities around the world.