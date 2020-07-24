Harry and Meghan file lawsuit to protect Archie's 'right to privacy' in their home

24 July 2020, 05:39 | Updated: 24 July 2020, 06:37

The pair have launched legal action after the photos were allegedly taken
The pair have launched legal action after the photos were allegedly taken. Picture: PA
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have launched legal action in Los Angeles after drones were allegedly used to take pictures of their 14-month-old son Archie.

A complaint filed at the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Thursday claims an unnamed individual photographed Archie at their home during lockdown.

The couple are claiming the pictures were an invasion of privacy.

The couple's lawyer, Michael Kump, said: "Every individual and family member in California is guaranteed by law the right to privacy in their home. No drones, helicopters or telephoto lenses can take away that right.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are filing this lawsuit to protect their young son's right to privacy in their home without intrusion by photographers, and to uncover and stop those who seek to profit from these illegal actions."

Harry and Meghan are constantly tracked by paparazzi, the lawsuit alleges, who have tracked them down to their home in Los Angeles, flying helicopters overheard and cutting holes in their security fences.

