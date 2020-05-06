Harry and Meghan's son Archie celebrates first birthday

Baby Archie is celebrating his first birthday. Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are celebrating the first birthday of their son Archie today.

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor was born at the Portland Hospital in Westminster one year ago today.

Meghan Markle, 38, and Prince Harry, 37, are spending lockdown in Los Angeles having relocated to the USA from Canada in March after stepping down from their position as senior Royals.

They are expected to celebrate Archie's first birthday in private but it is possible the paid could release a new photo of their son.

He is the couple's only child and is the first half-American baby in the history of the British monarchy.

The Queen wished her eighth great-grandchild a happy birthday with a message on the official Royal Family social media account.

The Duck and Duchess of Cambridge also used Twitter to wish Archie a "very happy first birthday."

Wishing Archie a very happy first birthday today! 🎈 pic.twitter.com/dEjvnSjGGM — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 6, 2020

A Sussex family spokesperson told the Sunday Times fans of the young family can “expect to see” Archie on his birthday but it has not been confirmed when or in what format this might happen.

Archie was born on May 6, 2019, at 5.26am, weighing 7lb 3oz, and a few days after his birth his parents proudly showed him to the world, before the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh saw the infant for the first time.