Prince Louis celebrates turning two with rainbow paints in adorable pictures taken by Kate

The Duchess of Cambridge has shared new pictures of Prince Louis to celebrate his second birthday. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

The Duchess of Cambridge has released a brand new set of pictures of Prince Louis to celebrate his second birthday.

In images taken by his mother earlier this month Louis can be seen having a ball with an array of multi-couloured paints.

He joins thousands of children in the country who have shown support for the NHS by painting rainbows to show in windows.

The two-year-old seemed to be having a whale of a time in front of the camera while wearing an adorable button-down shirt in the garden of Amner Hall in Norfolk.

The rainbow paints, which he made a handprint with, are seemingly in support of NHS staff around the country as they deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The little Prince can be seen beaming with delight as he shows off his handiwork.

His Royal Highness Prince Louis Arthur Charles of Cambridge was born at 11:01am on 23 April 2018 at the Lindo Wing in Paddington, central London, weighing 8lb 7oz.

Prince Louis lights up the screen playing with rainbow paints. Picture: PA/ Duchess of Cambridge

The images were taken by Kate at their home in Amner Hall. Picture: PA/Duchess of Cambridge

The rainbows seem to be in support of the NHS workers. Picture: PA/ Duchess of Cambridge

He made his public debut at just a few hours old on the steps of the hospital nestled in the arms of his proud mum, before being driven home by his dad to their main residence of Kensington Palace.

His elder brother and sister, Prince George and Princess Charlotte first met their little brother while he was still in hospital, after William dashed home to pick them up and bring them to the hospital.

Although Louis has been predominantly shielded from the public gaze, he has already made a number of appearances alongside his siblings.

He made his first Buckingham Palace balcony appearance in June 2019 for the annual Trooping the Colour parade with the rest of his family.

The youngster turns two on Thursday. Picture: PA/ Duchess of Cambridge

The young royal made a handprint with the paints. Picture: PA /Duchess of Cambridge

The Duchess also took the pictures to celebrate his birthday last year. Picture: PA

He was most recently seen alongside six-year-old George and four-year-old Charlotte clapping for NHS workers from their current home of Amner Hall in Norfolk, in a video released by his parents on their social media channels.

The fifth-in-line to the throne is currently in isolation with the rest of his family, although is likely to be oblivious to what is happening in the outside world.

But William revealed that life at home with a toddler can be "hectic" and admitted Louis has become a bit of an adorable distraction whilst they try to work via video chat.

He said earlier this month: "For some reason he sees the red button and he always wants to press the red button."

His birth made history, after he became the first male royal child to come below their elder sister in the line of succession, after the law was changed so female heirs could not be overlooked.

Prince Louis made his debut on the Buckingham Palace balcony last year. Picture: PA

The Duchess took this picture of Louis when he was born in 2018. Picture: PA

Kate is a keen amateur photographer and patron of the Royal Photographic Society who has regularly released pictures she has taken of her other children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, to mark their birthdays.

Louis' artwork is likely to be part of William and Kate's home-schooling lessons, with the duchess guiltily admitting she kept the make-shift classroom up and running during the Easter holidays.

In a recent interview, she said she found teaching her children at home "challenging", and added with a laugh "don't tell the children we've actually kept it going through the holidays I feel very mean".

"It's just having that bit of structure, actually. It's great, there are so many great tips online and fun activities that you can do with the children so it hasn't been all hardcore," she added.

Kate also revealed her surprise at her children's awareness about the coronavirus outbreak, and she has tackled the subject with them in "age appropriate" ways.