Meghan and Kate had no ongoing feud, new book alleges

Meghan and Kate 'just had nothing in common'. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

There was no feud between the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex, the two women just had nothing in common, according to a new book.

The authors of Finding Freedom, serialised by The Times and The Sunday Times, claim Meghan had hoped Kate would reach out to her, but "didn't lose sleep" over it when she did not.

As well as a number of salacious revelations about the Sussexes' growing bitterness towards the royal family and the machinery of the monarchy, the book also tries to debunk a few myths.

According to the co-authors, Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie, the alleged rift between the two couples stemmed from a growing coolness between Harry and William - and not Meghan and Kate.

The press were apparently too quick to blame the Sussexes' decision to move to Windsor on the "duelling duchesses", the authors say, when it was Harry who felt suffocated by his brother.

The authors wrote: "The truth was that Meghan and Kate just didn't know each other that well."

They claim the duchesses' relationship had not really progressed from when they had first met, and that Meghan was disappointed by Kate's lack of support during her roughest times with the press.

Meghan and Harry say they were 'not consulted' over the book. Picture: PA

But rumours that Meghan made Kate cry during a bridesmaid's dress fitting for Princess Charlotte are false, the book insists.

Reports that Meghan's "strict demands" had left Kate in tears "puzzled" those who were present.

A source who was there said: "Some of the children weren't co-operating, and there was a lot going on.

"Everyone tried to help where they could, but it's never easy with kids at fittings. There were no tears from anyone.

"And in the end, the fitting was fine. Kate and Meghan were both a little stressed but professional in the room, and there were other people there."

Allegations that Meghan angered Kate when she supposedly shouted at a member of her team are also untrue, the authors state.

The story allegedly related to Kensington Palace deputy communications secretary Katrina McKeever, who left her post with the royals in September 2018.

The authors wrote: "Even Kensington Palace didn't understand the bizarre story.

"McKeever left on a good note with the Sussexes, who sent her a handwritten letter and huge floral arrangement when she left."

The Duchess of Sussex felt sorry for her estranged father, wanted him at her wedding and blamed the media for "corrupting" him, according to a new book.

Meghan felt let down when Thomas Markle lied to her by denying he helped the paparazzi stage photos of him going about his life in a Mexican resort town before the royal wedding, the book Finding Freedom alleges.

But both Meghan and Harry were also angry at the media for wearing down Mr Markle for several months until he complied with their requests.

Authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand write that, according to an unnamed "trusted confidant" of the duchess, Meghan had said: "My dad never sought this out. I really believe that he's the victim, and now I feel sad because I believe he's been fully corrupted."

The book says after a newspaper revealed the location of his home in November, 2017, Mr Markle rejected constant media requests with a line prepared for him by royal officials of: "I can't speak out of respect for my family".

Meghan and Harry told him to do his best to ignore the press, but ultimately - with encouragement from Meghan's elder half-sister Samantha - Mr Markle accepted a proposal from photographer Jeff Rayner, the book says.

Mr Markle agreed to participate in several set-up photos, including one of him reading a book on British history while at a cafe.

The photos were published around the world, with Mr Rayner earning $130,000 (£101,000), and Mr Markle and daughter Samantha sharing 30% of the proceeds, according to the book which has been serialised this weekend in The Times and The Sunday Times.

A week before the May 2018 royal wedding, Kensington Palace officials heard a Sunday tabloid was planning to expose the photo-shoot as having been staged.

The book says palace communications staff and lawyers were moving to have publication stopped, as Meghan phoned her father.

"Dad, we need to know if this is true or not, because my team is going to try and stop this story from running - if you are telling me it's fake," she reportedly told him.

"If they do that, they're going out of their way to protect you, Dad.

"You're telling me you're being victimised, right?"

Mr Markle had replied "Of course", failing to admit he had participated in the staging of the photos, which were duly exposed as set-ups in the press the next day.

Despite his deception, Meghan had still wanted her father at her wedding. He ultimately did not attend, partly due to suffering a heart attack days before the event, which he blamed on the stresses of pressure from the media.

"As much as she was hurt and humiliated, she wanted him to be there and was willing to move on," an unidentified friend of Meghan's is quoted as saying.

"Plus, she was worried about him; she honestly wasn't sure if he was actually OK. His behaviour was bizarre."

The book gives further glimpses of Meghan's troubled relationship with Mr Markle, including a string of unreturned phone messages and texts from the former actress to her father in the days before her wedding.

A spokesman for Harry and Meghan said the couple did not contribute to Finding Freedom, but he did not deny the content of published extracts.

The spokesman said: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom.

"This book is based on the authors' own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting."