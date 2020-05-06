Meghan reads to son Archie from inside lockdown for his first birthday

Meghan reads with baby Archie in the new charity video. Picture: Save the Children UK

By Nick Hardinges

The Duchess of Sussex has marked her baby son Archie's first birthday by reading to him as she helps to raise funds for children hit hard by the coronavirus lockdown.

Harry recorded the adorable moment Meghan read to one-year-old Archie, who can be seen beaming in the video clip as his mother reads him the story Duck! Rabbit!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have rarely shown their son in public. But, in the footage, he can be seen smiling and gripping the pages of the story - written by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and illustrated by Tom Lichtenheld - which playfully asks whether an ambiguous image is of a duck or a rabbit.

Save the Children UK posted the video on its Instagram page to promote its Save with Stories campaign, which aims to raise funds for children and families struggling during the coronavirus crisis in the UK and around the world.

A caption with the video said: "'Duck! Rabbit!' with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (and Harry, The Duke of Sussex behind the camera), read to their son Archie for his 1st birthday. Happy Birthday, Archie!

"Thank you #DuchessMeghan for helping us to raise urgent funds for our coronavirus appeal by reading 'Duck! Rabbit!'..."

Baby Archie can be seen sporting a full head of hair and wearing a T-shirt in the footage, which is thought to have been recorded in the US where Meghan and Harry are in lockdown.

The royal couple have made Los Angeles their home and, alongside other Californian residents, have been living under a "stay-at-home" order made by the state's governor, Gavin Newsom.

They plan to bring up their son in the country after walking away from the Royal Family to become financially independent after their hopes of earning money while still supporting the Queen were ruled out.

Archie has experienced an eventful 12 months since he was born at London's Portland Hospital - first living in a cottage in the grounds of Windsor Castle, then an exclusive home on Vancouver Island in Canada, and now resides in Los Angeles.

He was born on 6 May 2019 at 5.26am, weighing 7lb 3oz.

A few days after his birth, his parents proudly showed him to the world, before the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh saw the infant for the first time.