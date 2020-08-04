Royal family offer well-wishes as Meghan Markle celebrates 39th birthday

4 August 2020, 09:31

Meghan Markle turns 39 today
Meghan Markle turns 39 today. Picture: PA
Ewan Somerville

By Ewan Somerville

The Queen and Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wished Meghan Markle happy birthday as she turns 39 in Los Angeles. 

The official Royal Family Instagram account on Tuesday morning posted a photograph of the Queen, 94, and Meghan Markle on their first joint royal engagement with the message: “Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very happy birthday!”

Kate and William's Kensington Palace Instagram account also posted a well-wish, opting for a solo image of Meghan speaking to a young schoolgirl with the caption: “Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today!”

The show of support comes days after a new biography, Finding Freedom, made a series of allegations about rifts within the Firm surrounding the Sussexes’ decision to quit her role as a senior royal. 

Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan moved to Los Angeles with their 14-month-old son Archie just a few weeks before the coronavirus pandemic took hold. California remains under strict lockdown conditions as cases continue to rise. 

READ MORE: Thomas Markle 'completely gives up hope' on reuniting with Meghan and Harry

READ MORE: Meghan Markle tries to stop five friends being named in court battle

Despite being unable to make any appearances in person, the duke and duchess used their time in lockdown to deliver a number of virtual addresses, including on the Black Lives Matter protests that have gripped the US since the death of George Floyd in police custody.

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

David Lammy criticised Twitter over the abuse

David Lammy calls on Twitter to 'get so much faster' at removing racist abuse
The firm said the move was part of a major restructuring plan

Pizza Express could close 67 UK restaurants putting 1,100 jobs at risk
File photo: Pupils are receiving results virtually this year

Scottish Highers and Nationals 2020: Pass rates rise on results day after exams cancelled
"Wasp Kemp" the actor praised the NHS after he was attacked by wasps in his own home

Ross Kemp praises 'lovely, lovely NHS' following wasp attack

The airline is expanding its schedule to 40% of normal capacity between July and September, compared with the 30% it predicted in June

EasyJet increases number of summer flights due to higher demand
The number of UK citizens attaining an EU member state passport also leapt - by more than 500% across the Continent and more than 2,000% in Germany

Migration out of UK to EU increased 30% since Brexit

Brexit