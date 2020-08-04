Royal family offer well-wishes as Meghan Markle celebrates 39th birthday

Meghan Markle turns 39 today. Picture: PA

By Ewan Somerville

The Queen and Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wished Meghan Markle happy birthday as she turns 39 in Los Angeles.

The official Royal Family Instagram account on Tuesday morning posted a photograph of the Queen, 94, and Meghan Markle on their first joint royal engagement with the message: “Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very happy birthday!”

Kate and William's Kensington Palace Instagram account also posted a well-wish, opting for a solo image of Meghan speaking to a young schoolgirl with the caption: “Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today!”

The show of support comes days after a new biography, Finding Freedom, made a series of allegations about rifts within the Firm surrounding the Sussexes’ decision to quit her role as a senior royal.

Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan moved to Los Angeles with their 14-month-old son Archie just a few weeks before the coronavirus pandemic took hold. California remains under strict lockdown conditions as cases continue to rise.

READ MORE: Thomas Markle 'completely gives up hope' on reuniting with Meghan and Harry

READ MORE: Meghan Markle tries to stop five friends being named in court battle

Despite being unable to make any appearances in person, the duke and duchess used their time in lockdown to deliver a number of virtual addresses, including on the Black Lives Matter protests that have gripped the US since the death of George Floyd in police custody.

