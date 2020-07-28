Meghan's father accuses Sussexes of 'whining' during the pandemic

Thomas Markle has hit out at Meghan and Harry for 'whining' during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

The Duchess of Sussex's father is reportedly becoming disillusioned by his daughter as he hits out at the timing of a new book.

Meghan's father Thomas Markle told The Sun: “I love my daughter but I really don’t appreciate what she’s become right now.”

He also spoke out about a new book on Meghan and Harry by criticising the timing of its publication, saying it comes across as a collection of complaints at a time when thousands of people are dying from Covid-19.

Mr Markle also warned the Royal couple: “This is the worst time in the world to be whining.”

According to the new book the Duchess of Sussex felt sorry for her estranged father, wanted him at her wedding and blamed the media for "corrupting" him.

Meghan felt let down when Thomas Markle lied to her by denying he helped the paparazzi stage photos of him going about his life in a Mexican resort town before the royal wedding, the book Finding Freedom alleges.

But both Meghan and Harry were also angry at the media for wearing down Mr Markle for several months until he complied with their requests.

Mr Markle spoke out on the timing of the book by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the 76-year-old told the Sun newspaper: "This is the worst time in the world for them to be whining and complaining about anything - because people everywhere are suffering due to the coronavirus pandemic."

While some media commentators have alleged collusion between the Sussexes and the book's authors, a spokesman for Harry and Meghan has said the couple did not contribute.

Finding Freedom also details the drama leading up to Meghan's wedding to Harry, when it was revealed that Mr Markle was paid for helping to set up paparazzi photos of himself near his Mexico home.

Mr Markle responded by saying his daughter was not above colluding with the media in the same way and that she had arranged paparazzi shots while acting in TV drama Suits before she met Harry.

"Apparently Meghan has made deals with the paparazzi. She planned it," Mr Markle told The Sun, which stressed it did not pay him for the brief interview.

Mr Markle did not attend his daughter's wedding. The book says Meghan was still desperate for him to be there, despite publicity over his involvement with the paparazzi, but that he did not respond to her texts and voicemail messages in the days before the event.

Mr Markle suffered a heart attack around the same time, which he said would have prevented him from flying to London in any case.