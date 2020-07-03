Prince Andrew is subjecting Epstein victims to 'torture test', lawyer claims

The Duke of York is "bewildered" over claims by US authorities that he has failed to cooperate with the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

US lawyer Gloria Allred claims the Duke of York is subjecting victims of Jeffrey Epstein to a "torture test" by not speaking out about "what he knows".

Ms Allred, who represents some of the victims, said Andrew is "avoiding and evading" US law authorities by not providing a statement.

She told ITV1's Good Morning Britain: "The question is, Prince Andrew when is he going to tell what he knows?

"He needs to do that. He needs to do it without delay. It is so traumatising and difficult for the victims not to know the truth.

"And this kind of torture test that Prince Andrew is subjecting the victims to, like will he or won't he give a statement, if he will, when?

"More excuses, more delays, it really is painful for many of the victims. It's just not fair."

Her comments come after the Duke of York was said to be "bewildered" over claims by US authorities that he has failed to cooperate with the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein following the arrest of the disgraced financier's ex-girlfriend.

Andrew is in the spotlight again after a New York attorney said her team would "welcome" the chance to speak to him as former socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was detained in connection with Epstein's crimes on Thursday.

Andrew has been locked in a long-running battle with law enforcement in the US over his availability to answer questions about his former friend and convicted sex offender Epstein.

The victim's lawyer said the Royal could be interviewed in the UK by US law authorities.

She said:"I have no doubt they want to talk with him. They've indicated they would like to speak with him and this is what acting US attorney Strauss said.

"This idea that somehow he wants to but he's not able to - he can do that right there in the UK. I'm sure they would facilitate the interview there.

"I'm just so tired of the excuses. The victims want the truth, they want the transparency, they want him to tell law enforcement what he knows."

She added: "We know that Prince Andrew was at Epstein's home in London and in Manhattan and elsewhere.

"So he is an important person in all of that and if Ms Maxwell decides that she is going to co-operate and talk about Prince Andrew and what he did there, Prince Andrew might want to get to the prosecutors first."