Prince Andrew offered himself as witness to Epstein prosecutors 'at least three times'

Prince Andrew has hit back at claims he is not cooperating into the Epstein investigation. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

The Duke of York has hit back at allegations he stopped cooperating with US authorities in their investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, claiming he offered himself as a witness "at least three times".

It was revealed today that prosecutors had made a formal request for Prince Andrew to answer questions about the investigation.

But in a statement released by his legal team, Andrew claimed that his offers of cooperation have been ignored and accused the Department of Justice of "perhaps seeking publicity".

The full statement said: "The Duke of York has on at least three occasions this year offered his assistance as a witness to the DOJ.

"Unfortunately, the DOJ has reacted to the first two offers by breaching their own confidentiality rules and claiming that the duke has offered zero co-operation. In doing so, they are perhaps seeking publicity rather than accepting the assistance proffered.

"Far from our client acting above the law, as has been implied by press briefings in the US, he is being treated by a lower standard than might reasonably be expected for any other citizen.

Prince Andrew has been absent from public life following a disastrous Newsnight appearance. Picture: PA

"Further, those same breaches of confidentiality by the DOJ have given the global media - and, therefore, the worldwide audience - an entirely misleading account of our discussions with them.

"Any pursuit of an application for mutual legal assistance would be disappointing, since the Duke of York is not a target of the DOJ investigation and has recently repeated his willingness to provide a witness statement.

"It is hoped that this third offer has not been the cause of the most recent leak about the Duke of York.

"We do not intend to make any further public statement at this time as we wish to respect the rules of confidentiality under both English law and the US guidelines."

The news came as Andrew was reported back in March to have stopped cooperating with the inquiry into his longtime friend Epstein, who took his own life in a prison cell in August last year.

Epstein had been in jail awaiting trial for sex trafficking offences at the time.