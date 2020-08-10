Prince Harry says it will take 'every single person on the planet' to defeat racism

Prince Harry spoke with the civil rights organisation Color of Change. Picture: Instagram

By Maddie Goodfellow

The Duke of Sussex has stated that it will take the efforts of "every single person on the planet" to defeat racism.

Prince Harry took part in a virtual interview with civil rights organisation Color of Change that tackling racism is "not down to the black community."

During the interview, Harry praised younger generations for "acting, rather than just saying."

He told US civil rights leader Rashad Robinson: "We have to go to the root of the problem, and actually fix it there."It's going to take every single one of us. This is not down to the black community.

"This is down to every single person that is on the planet right now."

The clip of the interview was shared on Instagram, saying: "Inequality is not unfortunate like a car accident, it has been manufactured."

"Prince Harry and @iamrashadrobinson talked candidly about systemic racism, hate online and people with privilege, using their privilege for change. "

Here’s a sneak peek at what happened. Stay tuned for the full convo #ComingSoon!"

Prince Harry, 35, is currently living in Beverly Hills with Meghan Markle, 39, and their son Archie, one, having stepped back from royal duties in March of this year.

Later in the clip, Rashard said: "Part of this work, part of this moment that we're in, is that making sure from analysis to action that we drive action toward structural and systemic change.

"Changing the rules that have held people back."

Harry added: "You say this so beautifully Rashard, and it's so true.

"There's so much that has happened for so long and once those problems exist, charity is crucial in so many ways but it can't fix the problem.

"The problems already exist, and are too big.

"As I've said to you before, it's like bringing a bucket of water to a forest fire."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle now live in Beverly Hills with their son Archie. Picture: PA

Earlier this year, Prince Harry spoke at the Diana Awards and apologised for "institutional racism", saying it has "no place in society.

During the ceremony, he said: "Institutional racism has no place in our societies, yet it is still endemic.

"Unconscious bias must be acknowledged without blame to create a better world for all of you.

"I want you to know that we are committed to being part of the solution and to being part of the change that you are all leading.

"Now is the time and we know that you can do it."