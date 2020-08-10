Prince Harry says it will take 'every single person on the planet' to defeat racism

10 August 2020, 15:21

Prince Harry spoke with the civil rights organisation Color of Change
Prince Harry spoke with the civil rights organisation Color of Change. Picture: Instagram
Maddie Goodfellow

By Maddie Goodfellow

The Duke of Sussex has stated that it will take the efforts of "every single person on the planet" to defeat racism.

Prince Harry took part in a virtual interview with civil rights organisation Color of Change that tackling racism is "not down to the black community."

During the interview, Harry praised younger generations for "acting, rather than just saying."

He told US civil rights leader Rashad Robinson: "We have to go to the root of the problem, and actually fix it there."It's going to take every single one of us. This is not down to the black community.

"This is down to every single person that is on the planet right now."

The clip of the interview was shared on Instagram, saying: "Inequality is not unfortunate like a car accident, it has been manufactured."

"Prince Harry and @iamrashadrobinson talked candidly about systemic racism, hate online and people with privilege, using their privilege for change. "

Here’s a sneak peek at what happened. Stay tuned for the full convo #ComingSoon!"

Prince Harry, 35, is currently living in Beverly Hills with Meghan Markle, 39, and their son Archie, one, having stepped back from royal duties in March of this year.

Later in the clip, Rashard said: "Part of this work, part of this moment that we're in, is that making sure from analysis to action that we drive action toward structural and systemic change.

"Changing the rules that have held people back."

Harry added: "You say this so beautifully Rashard, and it's so true.

"There's so much that has happened for so long and once those problems exist, charity is crucial in so many ways but it can't fix the problem.

"The problems already exist, and are too big.

"As I've said to you before, it's like bringing a bucket of water to a forest fire."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle now live in Beverly Hills with their son Archie
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle now live in Beverly Hills with their son Archie. Picture: PA

Earlier this year, Prince Harry spoke at the Diana Awards and apologised for "institutional racism", saying it has "no place in society.

During the ceremony, he said: "Institutional racism has no place in our societies, yet it is still endemic.

"Unconscious bias must be acknowledged without blame to create a better world for all of you.

"I want you to know that we are committed to being part of the solution and to being part of the change that you are all leading.

"Now is the time and we know that you can do it."

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

After the weekend heatwave, Aberystwyth was hit by torrential downpours

Streets submerged in Aberystwyth amid torrential downpours and thunderstorms
More than 100 firefighters are tackling a "severe fire" at a plastics factory in Birmingham

More than 100 firefighters tackling 'severe fire' at Birmingham plastics factory
A suspended Metropolitan Police officer is under investigation for allegedly kneeling on a man's neck

Met Police officer under investigation over 'deeply disturbing' arrest of black man
Xander Irvine was walking along Morningside Road in Edinburgh

Woman, 91, arrested in connection with Edinburgh crash which killed three-year-old Xander Irvine
The national service will move from 18,000 to 12,000 contact tracers on August 24

Test and Trace cuts 6,000 staff in favour of local authority approach
Gyms and other indoor areas in Wales have reopened after a further easing of lockdown restrictions

Wales reopens gyms and indoor play areas as lockdown restrictions ease