Prince Philip to take part in rare official public engagement at Windsor Castle

20 July 2020, 16:22

Prince Philip will be making a rare public appearance
Prince Philip will be making a rare public appearance. Picture: PA
Maddie Goodfellow

The Duke of Edinburgh is to take part in a rare official public engagement, as he transfers his role as Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles to the Duchess of Cornwall.

Philip and his daughter-in-law Camilla, will be nearly 100 miles apart as they both carry out ceremonies to mark the occasion on Wednesday.

Due to social distancing, Philip, 99, will be at Windsor Castle in Berkshire, while the duchess will be at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire.

At Windsor, four Buglers of The Band and Bugles of The Rifles will sound The Rifles Assembly upon the duke's arrival.

Assistant Colonel Commandant, Major General Tom Copinger-Symes, will offer the salute and thank Philip for his 67 years of support and service to The Rifles, and their forming and antecedent regiments.

The Duchess of Cornwall will be taking the role of Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles
The Duchess of Cornwall will be taking the role of Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles. Picture: PA

The Buglers will then sound The Rifles Regimental Call, followed by the No More Parades call, to mark the duke's final ceremony as Colonel-in-Chief.

Immediately afterwards, Camilla will be at her country home Highgrove in Gloucestershire, where four Buglers will again sound The Rifles Assembly.

The duchess will be addressed by The Rifles' Colonel Commandant, General Sir Patrick Sanders, who will welcome her as the new colonel-in-Chief.

