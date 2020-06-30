Queen and Donald Trump hold phone call ahead of American Independence Day

The Queen held a phone call with Donald Trump ahead of the USA's Independence Day. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

The Queen and US President Donald Trump have held talks via telephone call ahead of American Independence Day on 4 July.

Her Majesty's conversation with Mr Trump from Windsor Castle on Tuesday follows a number of phone calls she has held with other world leaders during the coronavirus pandemic.

It was the first encounter between the two heads of state since they met at a Buckingham Palace reception marking the 70th anniversary of Nato six months ago.

Though the pair spoke ahead of the USA's 4th of July celebrations, it is not known how long they were on the phone together or what topics they discussed.

The Royal Family are often deployed as a form of "soft diplomacy" to help the UK strengthen ties with its allies.

A post on The Royal Family's official Twitter account said: "Today, The Queen spoke to President Trump by telephone from Windsor Castle ahead of Independence Day in the United States on the 4th July."

A follow-up tweet read: "The telephone call is the latest in a series Her Majesty has held with world leaders in recent months, including President Macron (France), Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (New Zealand), Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Canada) and Prime Minister Scott Morrison (Australia)."

Following Mr Trump's three-day state visit in June 2019 he described the Queen as a "spectacular woman" in an interview with a US cable network and claimed the pair had "chemistry".

The US leader told Fox News: "The meeting with the Queen was incredible. I think I can say I've really got to know her because I've sat with her many times and we had automatic chemistry.

"You understand that feeling, it's a good feeling. But she's a spectacular woman."

With both the UK and the US still firmly in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic, it is likely Covid-19 was discussed during their conversation.

The US President's conversation with the Queen came ahead of his country's Independence Day celebrations on 4 July.

A White House event marking the anniversary is being held despite concerns expressed by some US politicians about the number of people expected to attend during the coronavirus outbreak.

World leaders, including Mr Trump, were hosted by the Queen at the Nato reception staged at her official London residence in December.

Earlier in the year, Mr Trump was welcomed on a three-day state visit by the Queen during a ceremony at Buckingham Palace on 3 June.

The first official meeting between the Queen and America's leader came in 2018 when Mr Trump and First Lady Melania Trump had tea with the monarch at Windsor Castle.

During the Queen's 68-year reign there have been 13 American presidents - from Harry S Truman to Mr Trump - and she has met all of them except for Lyndon B Johnson.