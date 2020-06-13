Queen to mark official birthday with new event away from public eye

The Queen will celebrate her birthday away from the public eye due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

The Queen is to mark her official birthday with a new military ceremony away from the public eye due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It will be Her Majesty's first official outside event since the start of the "devastating" Covid-19 outbreak and only the second time in her 68-year reign that the Trooping the Colour has not gone ahead.

Windsor Castle will host the new parade which will feature a small number of Welsh Guardsmen and military musicians.

However, social distancing measures will be in place for those who are taking part in the display of precision marching.

It comes after her husband, Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh, celebrated his 99th birthday on Wednesday.

Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her actual 94th birthday on 21 April, but the occasion is officially marked on the second Saturday of June each year with a grand military parade.

Senior Royals usually attend the event, watched by thousands of onlookers, and which was last cancelled in 1955 due to a national rail strike.

The parade route would usually extend from Buckingham Palace along The Mall to Horse Guards Parade, Whitehall and back again.

The Trooping the Colour on 14 June 2008. Picture: PA

Major General Christopher Ghika, whose men will pay tribute to the Queen on Saturday, said the event offers a "unique opportunity" to commemorate the monarch's milestone.

The senior army officer, who commands the Household Division and all military support for London's civil response to coronavirus, said: "The circumstances of the requirement to perform the birthday tribute at Windsor Castle this year are clouded in tragedy.

"The effects of Covid-19 have been devastating in terms of loss of life and the threatening of livelihoods of so many across the country.

"People have had to endure separation from loved ones, great uncertainty and the suspension of so much of what is special about our national life."

Servicemen from the Household Division - which includes the Welsh Guards - have been formed into a Covid Support Force, with the soldiers carrying out coronavirus tests at regional and mobile sites.

Maj Gen Ghika said: "The Welsh Guards and many of those on parade have recently been deployed within the United Kingdom as part of the nation's response to the virus and so the context of the ceremony is particularly poignant."

The ceremony will feature a detachment from the 1st Battalion, Welsh Guards, and a reduced Massed Band of the Household Division taking part in a display in the castle's quadrangle, created by Garrison Sergeant Major Warrant Officer Class 1 Andrew Stokes.

The non-commissioned officer said: "With fewer people on parade there is no hiding place, there never is, and only the highest standard is acceptable.

"But more spacing between individuals means that there is also no room for errors and so the soldier has to really concentrate on their own personal drill, reaction to orders, dressing and social distancing."

Lance Corporal Chusa Siwale, 29, a Guardsman originally from Zambia, will be the lone drummer for the ceremony delivering the Drummer's Call to signal for the colour - or military flag - from the Welsh Guards to be trooped - or marched - through the ranks.

A soldier first, he is part of the Welsh Guards' assault pioneer platoon and was deployed to Afghanistan in 2018 as a force protection commander.

He said: "It is a huge privilege for me to be undertaking this key role in the parade at what is a very difficult time for the UK."

Normally Guardsmen stand shoulder-to-shoulder during their drills or when formed up on the parade ground, allowing them to maintain "dressing" or staying in line with one another.

But in keeping with Covid-19 guidelines, each soldier will be tasked with standing 2.2 metres apart, measured by three turns of the Garrison Sergeant Major's pace stick.

An event like this has not been staged at Windsor for the sovereign's birthday since 1895, when a ceremony was held in honour of Queen Victoria.

When the Queen arrives in the castle's quadrangle she will receive a royal salute which will be followed by a set of military drills before the colour of the Welsh Guards is trooped.

Commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Henry Llewelyn-Usher, the ceremony will last around 20 minutes and broadcaster Huw Edwards will host a BBC One programme covering the event live.