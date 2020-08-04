Woman claims to have seen Prince Andrew at nightclub with Virginia Giuffre

Prince Andrew claimed to be at home after visiting Pizza Express in Woking with his daughter Beatrice on the night in question. Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

Evidence has been given to the FBI from a woman claiming she saw the Duke of York at a London nightclub with alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre a lawyer for trafficking victims has claimed.

Prince Andrew has denied claims by Ms Giuffre that he met her at a Mayfair nightclub famously claiming on the night in question that he was at home after a trip to Pizza Express in Woking with his daughter Beatrice.

However, now American lawyer Lisa Bloom has said another woman has come forward claiming to support Ms Giuffre's version of events for the night of March 10 2001.

Ms Bloom said Shukri Walker recalls seeing Andrew at the club with Ms Giuffre - then known as Virginia Roberts - and Epstein's girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell.

As we reported previously the British socialite is awaiting trial for for her alleged role helping to groom and sexually abuse girls as young as 14 alongside Jeffrey Epstein.

Ms Bloom said she has forwarded Ms Walker's information to the FBI.

Prosecutors working on the Epstein trafficking case have accused Andrew of refusing to cooperate with requests to interview him about his contacts with Epstein, who killed himself in a New York prison last year while awaiting trial on child sex trafficking charges.

Andrew has said in recent weeks that he is cooperating with the FBI investigation into Epstein.

Ms Bloom confirmed to reporters that she had passed the information on to law enforcement agents.

She said: "I can confirm that I spoke to the FBI and gave them all of the information Shukri provided to me.

"She credibly alleges that she was there at the Tramp nightclub in 2001 and specifically recalls Prince Andrew being there with Virginia Roberts Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell.

"She had never been in the presence of a royal before or since and so it was very memorable to her.

"She was disappointed when she saw Prince Andrew's now infamous interview where he denied being there."

Ms Bloom added: "I represent six victims of Jeffrey Epstein. We demand that everyone who helped him abuse girls be brought to justice.

"And we demand that everyone with information about Epstein or Maxwell, including Prince Andrew, assist authorities by providing full information and documentation."

Ms Giuffre claimed she had sex with Andrew on three separate occasions, and was aged 17 on the first occasion.

She has claimed in a now-settled US defamation lawsuit - documents from which were released last week - and in other litigation, that Maxwell recruited her in 2000 to be a sexual servant for Epstein.

The duke categorically denies he had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Ms Giuffre.

Ms Walker told The Sun newspaper she recalls Andrew having been at Tramp because she accidentally stepped on his foot while dancing.

She told the paper she had decided to speak out after watching Andrew's denials in his now infamous BBC Newsnight interview about his friendship with Epstein and Ms Giuffre's allegations.

"When I watched the BBC interview and saw Prince Andrew deny knowing Virginia, saying he has no recollection of that night I had to come forward," Ms Walker was quoted as saying.

"Because I was there and I do have a recollection of it."

The Sun reported the FBI had decided it did not need Ms Walker's testimony despite being given her evidence by Ms Bloom.

An FBI spokeswoman said the law enforcement body would not comment on developments surrounding Ms Walker.