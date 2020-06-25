Royal Mail to slash 2,000 jobs in wake of coronavirus crisis

25 June 2020, 07:28 | Updated: 25 June 2020, 08:37

Royal Mail will make job cuts as it tries to deal with the fallout from coronavirus
Royal Mail will make job cuts as it tries to deal with the fallout from coronavirus. Picture: PA
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Around 2,000 jobs are being cut at Royal Mail as the group announced a management overhaul to help slash costs in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

The group said the job cuts come as part of a management overhaul under plans to save £330 million over the next two years.

The cull will affect some of its 9,700 managers, with senior executive and non-operational roles hardest hit.

Royal Mail is one of a raft of companies in the UK to announce hefty job losses due to the pandemic, including British Gas owner Centrica and airlines easyJet and British Airways.

Keith Williams, interim executive chairman at Royal Mail Group, said the firm is taking "immediate action" on costs to offset the Covid-19 impact.

He said: "In recent years, our UK business has not adapted quickly enough to the changes in our marketplace of more parcels and fewer letters.

"Covid-19 has accelerated those trends, presenting additional challenges."

On the job cuts, he said: "We are committed to conducting the upcoming consultation process carefully and sensitively.

"We will work closely with our managers and their representatives during this difficult period."

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

A home testing kit for Coronavirus (COVID-19) pictured at an address in London

Coronavirus antibody testing criticised by leading academics

NHS staff from Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham join in the Clap For Carers

UK to start new tradition of applauding NHS on its birthday

Robert Jenrick

Who is Robert Jenrick, the Housing Secretary facing calls to resign?
Duke of Cambridge

William congratulates Oxford vaccine trial team

Swimmers take to the water off the beach in Bournemouth, Dorset, after the UK officially recorded its warmest day of the year

Scorching temperatures predicted ahead of yellow storm warning
The Westferry Printworks site on the Isle of Dogs, east London

Westferry Printworks: Key questions about approval for controversial development