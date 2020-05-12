Ryanair to restore 40% of normal flights from July

12 May 2020, 07:22 | Updated: 12 May 2020, 07:27

Ryanair made the announcement on Tuesday
Ryanair made the announcement on Tuesday. Picture: PA
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Ryanair has announced it is set to restore two out of five flights from July 1.

The budget has said subject to Government restrictions on flights being lifted and proper public health measures being in place at airports, flights will resume.

It would involve nearly 1,000 flights per day being operated and 90% of its pre-Covid-19 route network being restored.

Crew and passengers will be required to wear face masks and pass temperature checks.

The airline said: "Ryanair, Europe's largest low fares airline, today announced plans to return to 40% of normal flight schedules from Wednesday 1 July 2020, subject to Government restrictions on intra-EU flights being lifted, and effective public health measures being put in place at airports.

"Ryanair will operate a daily flight schedule of almost 1,000 flights, restoring 90% of its pre-Covid-19 route network."

