Ryanair to restore 40% of normal flights from July

By EJ Ward

Ryanair has announced it is set to restore two out of five flights from July 1.

The budget has said subject to Government restrictions on flights being lifted and proper public health measures being in place at airports, flights will resume.

It would involve nearly 1,000 flights per day being operated and 90% of its pre-Covid-19 route network being restored.

Crew and passengers will be required to wear face masks and pass temperature checks.

