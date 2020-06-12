Sadiq Khan warns 'extreme far-right groups' planning to 'hijack' anti-racism protests

The statue of Churchill was spray painted by protesters. Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

Sadiq Khan has pleaded for people to stay at home this weekend as anti-racism and far-right groups are both set to demonstrate in central London.

The Mayor of London has said he is extremely concerned that further protests in central London could lead to disorder, vandalism and violence. and also risk spreading Covid-19.

The Mayor's comments come after clashes last weekend between protesters and police in Whitehall during anti-racism demonstrations, which also saw several statues and monuments defaced with graffiti.

Mr Khan said he was working with the Metropolitan Police and partners to ensure statues and monuments at risk, including the Cenotaph, Winston Churchill and Nelson Mandela, are covered and protected.

The Mayor expressed concern that extreme far-right groups which "advocate hatred and division", could clash with anti-racism protesters leading to violence and disorder.

One protester attempted to set file to a flag on the Cenotaph. Picture: PA

It comes as the Democratic Football Lads Alliance called on supporters to travel to London to protect monuments after a number were vandalised in recent protests.

Far-right figure Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, has expressed his support.

Authorities have put up a hoarding around the Cenotaph. Picture: PA

Mr Khan said: "It is clear that the majority of the protesters have been peaceful. This moment must be a catalyst for systemic, lasting change to tackle the racism and inequalities that black people still face today, in this country and elsewhere.

"However, I'm extremely concerned that further protests in central London not only risk spreading Covid-19, but could lead to disorder, vandalism and violence.

"Extreme far-right groups who advocate hatred and division are planning counter-protests, which means that the risk of disorder is high.

"Be in no doubt these counter-protests are there to provoke violence, and their only goal is to distract and hijack this important issue.

"Staying home and ignoring them is the best response this weekend."

Last weekend saw demonstrators clash with police in London, while in Bristol a statue of slave trader Edward Colston was pulled down and dumped in the city's harbour.

Police chiefs have warned that forces will act to stop disorder after 62 officers were injured in protests triggered by the death of George Floyd.

He warned that there have been confirmed new cases of coronavirus among protesters around the world, adding: "I fear we will see the same here."