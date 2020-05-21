Sadiq Khan could make face masks 'mandatory' on Tube and buses in London

A woman wears a protective face mask on a London bus. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Sadiq Khan is looking into whether face masks should be mandatory on London's Tube and buses to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The mayor of London said today that he hopes to persuade the Government to change its position on the issue, but he has the option to "make it mandatory in London only".

It could mean commuters would be banned from London's Tubes and buses if they are not wearing a mask.

Existing guidance from Transport for London only goes as far as advising passengers to wear face coverings, which is in line with government policy.

Mr Khan told the London Assembly: "Next week I'll be considering whether I need to use the option I've got to make it mandatory."

He said he will lobby the Government in a bid to "reach a sensible compromise", as he noted that some train services in London are not under his control.

"We don't want confusion," he explained. "When there is a crisis, what's important is to have message clarity."

Mr Khan went on: "I leave the option available, which is to make it mandatory in London only.

"But I'm hoping we can persuade the Government to do the right thing."