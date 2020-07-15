Breaking News

Scotland goes full week with no coronavirus deaths

By EJ Ward

Scotland has now gone a full week without any deaths of people who have tested positive for Covid-19, Nicola Sturgeon said.

The First Minister said no Covid-19 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, the seventh day in a row without a rise in fatalities.

A total of 2,490 patients have died in Scotland after testing positive for coronavirus, she said.

The figures are lower than the 4,187 deaths given earlier by the National Records of Scotland as they do not include suspected and probable coronavirus infections.

Nicola Sturgeon said the country had now gone a full week without a death of someone who tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: PA

The latest figures show that 18,373 people have tested positive for the virus in Scotland, up by five from 18,368 the day before.

There are 611 people in hospital with confirmed or suspected Covid-19, a decrease of five on Tuesday.

The First Minister was speaking on the day barbers and hair salons were able to reopen with enhanced hygiene measures in place.

Indoor pubs and restaurants are also allowed to open their doors again, following guidance and mitigation measures, as rules are relaxed in phase three of the Scottish Government's route map out of lockdown.

The First Minister told reporters at a daily coronavirus press conference that she was “more nervous than ever”.

She added that today "marks the biggest step out of lockdown for Scotland so far."

Ms Sturgeon added: “These changes are long-awaited and have been very hard-earned by everybody across the country.

“I’m more nervous about these changes than I have in the past. These are the highest risk changes we’ve made.

“The risk of the virus spreading in a pub is significantly higher than it is outdoors."

Analysis of Covid-19 deaths in Scotland by the National Records of Scotland has found that during the period from March 1 to June 30:



- 92% of people who died with the virus had at least one pre-existing condition, with dementia and Alzheimer's the most common.



- People in the most deprived areas were 2.1 times more likely to die with the virus than those living in the least deprived areas.



- The highest number of deaths of working people involving Covid-19 were among process, plant and machine operatives.



- People living in larger urban areas were over four times more likely to die with Covid-19 than those in remote locations.

