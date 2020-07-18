Scotland records highest daily positive coronavirus tests for a month

18 July 2020, 18:21

A worshipper has his temperature checked as he arrives for Friday sermon at the Baitur Rahman Mosque in Glasgow
A worshipper has his temperature checked as he arrives for Friday sermon at the Baitur Rahman Mosque in Glasgow. Picture: PA

By Matt Drake

Scotland has recorded its highest daily positive coronavirus tests for almost a month.

Figures released by the Scottish Government show there were 21 confirmed results over a 24-hour period as of 2pm on Saturday.

It is the highest number since June 21, when there were 26 positive test results.

Deputy first minister John Sweeney warned the public of the ongoing threat of coronavirus, with the surge in positive cases coming after lockdown measures were eased on Wednesday.

He tweeted: "Thankfully another day of no deaths recorded due to #COVID. 21 positive cases however remind us of the danger still out there."

The data also shows there were no deaths involving someone who had been confirmed as having Covid-19, meaning the death toll under this measurement remains unchanged from Thursday at 2,491.

A total of 18,422 people have now tested positive for the virus in Scotland.

There are 305 people in hospital with confirmed Covid-19, a decrease of 11 from Friday.

Of these patients, three are in intensive care - which is the same as the previous day - however, five other people are in intensive care with suspected coronavirus.

Scotland's national clinical director Jason Leitch tried to play down concerns over the rise, saying he expected to see "day-to-day variation" in the number of new cases.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Eight of the positive tests came from NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, five were in NHS Lothian and the remainder were from seven other health boards.

Mr Leitch said he did not believe the new cases were part of a cluster.

He said: "I expect day-to-day variation and the next thing I look at is the spread around the country.

"So 21 in one small town would worry me much more than 21 spread around the country - and these 21 are spread around the country."

