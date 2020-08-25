Scotland to require secondary school pupils wear face masks

25 August 2020, 09:47

Scotland's education secretary said the Scottish government would also be recommending masks on school buses
Scotland's education secretary said the Scottish government would also be recommending masks on school buses. Picture: PA
Rachael Kennedy

By Rachael Kennedy

Secondary school pupils in Scotland will be required to wear face masks when moving around schools from next week, the Scottish education secretary has confirmed.

John Swinney said schools would receive "obligatory guidance" on the matter, which involves pupils wearing masks from 31 August in areas where social distancing is not possible.

He told BBC's Good Morning Scotland that the Scottish government would also be recommending face coverings on school buses.

This is a step further than the World Health Organisation's current guidance.

READ MORE: Masks for pupils in school should be kept under review, education union urges

Mr Swinney's comments on Tuesday come in direct opposition to the stance currently held in England, with Education Secretary Gavin Williamson arguing the measure is unnecessary for children to take.

In response to a question about masks, Mr William insisted that a "system of controls" already in place for safety in schools meant the extra measure would not be needed.

England's deputy chief medical officer Jenny Harries also said the evidence was not "not strong" on whether children aged 12 and above should wear masks.

READ MORE: Why getting England back to school is so important for the PM

Despite this, the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) has suggested the issue of wearing face masks in schools should be kept under review.

Referencing Scotland's imminent decision on the matter, the association's general secretary Geoff Barton told the Daily Telegraph: "We would expect the Government in Westminster to review its guidance on the use of face coverings in schools - which currently says they are not required - in light of the WHO guidance and the consultation taking place in Scotland.

"The evidence is clearly evolving on this issue and it is important that it is kept under review and that clear direction is provided to schools."

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

The train features the biggest Pride flag reportedly seen in the UK

UK's first LGBT train and crew make inaugural journey

AstraZeneca has said the first volunteers have now been dosed in its clinical trial

AstraZeneca trials Covid-19 antibody drug on first volunteers
Emma is unable to sell her flat

Flat owners told their homes could be unsellable for 10 years over unsafe cladding
Current guidelines from the NHS stipulate women should limit caffeine to 200 milligrams a day

Pregnant women should avoid caffeine completely - study

Thousands of BTEC students will start to get their results from this morning.

BTec students to start receiving grades from Tuesday

The Taser 7 is thought to offer cost savings because it uses rechargeable rather than disposable batteries [file photo]

Priti Patel approves 'more painful' Taser 7 for police amid accuracy concerns