Scottish care home worker tests positive for coronavirus for second time

A worker from Home Farm care home has tested positive for Covid-19 for a second time. Picture: Global's Newsroom

By Fraser Knight

A Scottish care home worker has been diagnosed with coronavirus for a second time after previously recovering, it has been confirmed.

The worker is said to have previously recovered after an outbreak at the home saw more than 30 residents and 29 staff tested positive for coronavirus – leading to at least 10 deaths.

The island's MP, Ian Blackford says he has now asked NHS Highland to test all residents in the care home.

The SNP MP tweeted: “It has been confirmed to me that one of the staff members at Home Farm who had previously tested positive for covid-19, recovered and was tested negative twice has tested positive again.

“The staff member concerned was re-rested on Sunday and received confirmation last night that they were positive. It is important to stress that when someone does test positive having previously had covid-19 that they may not necessarily be infectious.

“Clearly however we cannot take any risks. I have been in touch with NHS Highland this morning and I have asked that as a precaution all staff and residents at Home Farm are tested today and the results must be known ahead of the court hearing tomorrow.”

Read more: Cinemas, museums and art galleries to re-open from next month

Read more: Millions shielding from Covid-19 in England can meet in groups from July 6

Read more: Two-metre rule will only be reduced if it is 'right for Wales' - First Minister Mark Drakeford

Before the dozens of Covid-19 cases were uncovered at Home Farm care home, the Isle of Skye had only registered one confirmed case.

But the outbreak led to the Care Inspectorate carrying out an unannounced visit, where they found significant concerns.

An application was submitted to the Sheriff Court to cancel the home’s registration with owner HC-One, which has been extended after two court appearances at Inverness Sheriff Court.

Another hearing has been scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

NHS Highland and HC-One have been contacted for comment.

More to follow...