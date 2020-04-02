Comedian Eddie Large dies age 78 from coronavirus

By Kate Buck

Eddie Large has died at the age of 78 from coronavirus, his son has confirmed.

The comedian was best known for his double act Little and Large with Syd Little.

His son Ryan McGinnis announced his passing on Facebook.

"It is with great sadness that Mum and I need to announce that my dad, Edward Mcginnis, passed away in the early hours of this morning," he said.

"He had been suffering with heart failure and unfortunately, whilst in hospital, contracted the coronavirus, which his heart was sadly not strong enough to fight.

"Dad fought bravely for so long. Due to this horrible disease we had been unable to visit him at the hospital but all of the family and close friends spoke to him every day.

"We will miss him terribly and we are so proud of everything he achieved in his career with Syd and know that he was much loved by the millions that watched them every week.

"RIP Dad. We love you and miss you from all the family."

Mr McGinnis was born in Glasgow in 1941, and his family moved to Manchester when he was nine.

Alongside Syd - whose real name is Cyril Meed - he formed Little and Large, who became well-known in the 1970s after winning talent show Opportunity Knocks in 1971.

In 1978 they launched The Little And Large Show, which combined sketch segments and stand-up, and would attract around 18 million viewers each week at the height of its popularity.

Eddie Large (along with his supersonic friend Syd) was really lovely and kind and encouraging to me when I was a nipper on Shooting Stars. So sad to hear of his passing. — realmattlucas (@RealMattLucas) April 2, 2020

So sorry to hear about Eddie Large passing away. Came to every comedy and musical show I did whenever I hit Bristol and was always around for a chat about comedy and Man City afterwards. Such a gentle, funny man. RIP Eddie — Jason Manford (@JasonManford) April 2, 2020

Fellow comic have paid tribute to him, with Little Britain's Matt Lucas tweeting: "Eddie Large (along with his supersonic friend Syd) was really lovely and kind and encouraging to me when I was a nipper on Shooting Stars. So sad to hear of his passing."

Jason Manford said: "So sorry to hear about Eddie Large passing away. Came to every comedy and musical show I did whenever I hit Bristol and was always around for a chat about comedy and Man City afterwards. Such a gentle, funny man. RIP Eddie."