Second man dies following water buffalo attack in south Wales

A second man has died following the attack. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

A second man has died after three people were attacked by a water buffalo in south Wales.

The 19-year-old, named locally as Peter Jump, died from "critical injuries" he sustained in the attack in Monmouthshire on 5 May, police said.

Peter was rushed to hospital in a critical condition following the incident in Gwehelog, but died the following day.

Police only confirmed the death on Wednesday.

A 57-year-old man, believed to be his father Jon Jump, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 22-year-old woman, said to be Peter's sister Isabel, was hospitalised with a leg injury but has since recovered.

The water buffalo has since been put down.

Water buffalo were said to be a familiar sight in the fields (file image). Picture: PA

A statement from Gwent Police at the time of the attack said: "We received a report of an incident at a commercial property in Gwehelog, Monmouthshire, at around 2.50pm on Tuesday May 5, after two men and a woman were attacked by a water buffalo."

A neighbour said at the time: "One of the buffalo managed to escape its pen and it attacked when they were trying to get it back in. It's an absolute tragedy."

An investigation has since been launched into the incident.

Detective Inspector Amanda Venn added: "Our thoughts remain with the family at this tragic time. The family have asked to be given time to grieve and we would ask that their privacy is respected."

A neighbour said the herd of water buffalo were a familiar sight and appeared to be quite quiet.

They were often spotted in the fields with the horses and the owners had been seen stroking them.