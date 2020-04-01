Senior police officer shares footage inside coronavirus hospital isolation

Ch Supt Phil Dolby shared the footage on Twitter. Picture: Twitter

By Tobi Akingbade

A senior police officer has shown the reality of what it is like being treated for coronavirus.

Chief superintendent Phil Dolby, who is in charge of West Midland Police's criminal justice services, is being treated in an intensive care unit, colleagues said, after becoming unwell just over a week ago.

Mr Dolby has been posting Twitter updates of his stay with videos of his surroundings, after being admitted to a hospital isolation ward.

He talked of enduring "some frightening episodes of breathlessness and dizziness".

"111 called an ambo [ambulance]. Conveyed to hospital," he added.

"Now got oxygen mask, canulars, blood test, Covid tests, chest x-ray and some snory neighbours."

His chief constable Dave Thompson responded saying: "Get well, Phil."

Mr Dolby also added: “Shame as it is daughters 15th birthday today”

His video showed him filming from a bed in a small box room which was boarded up with no windows.

The Firearms Operations Unit tweeted yesterday (March 31) saying: "Update on Phil Dolby, he is currently in an ITU on a ventilator and is being looked after by the amazing @NHSuk.

"Positive thoughts and prayers for him please."

This comes after he tweeted on March 27: “Day 6 of this horrible virus. Never been ill like this before. Symptoms keep taking it in turns to have primacy for a while.”

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Following on from a recent Twitter post by Chief Superintendent Phil Dolby where he described being unwell for several days and being taken into hospital, we were informed yesterday that Phil is now on a ventilator in intensive care.

"ACC Chris Johnson remains in continuous contact with Phil’s wife and family who have asked for friends and colleagues to keep Phil in their thoughts and to pray for him."