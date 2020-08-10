More than 100 firefighters tackling 'severe fire' at Birmingham plastics factory

More than 100 firefighters are tackling a "severe fire" at a plastics factory in Birmingham. Picture: @_Guesti

By Megan White

More than 100 firefighters are tackling a "severe fire" at a plastics factory in Birmingham.

Thick black clouds can be seen for miles across the city, billowing up in torrents from the Tyseley Industrial Estate in the city's south east.

Residents were urged to keep their doors and windows closed and people were told to avoid the area, with heavy congestion in surrounding streets.

West Midlands Fire Service said more than 20 fire engines and hydraulic aerial platforms were being used to bring the roaring blaze under control, and fire-fighting efforts were expected to last through the night.

Assistant chief fire officer Sarah Warnes said: "In spite of extremely hot and arduous conditions, they have drawn on their skills and professionalism to ensure that the fire has been contained to the one site, saving nearby premises from harm.

"As well as 20 fire crews we have also had a number of specialist resources at the scene, including our hazardous materials specialists and a high-volume water pumping team.

"I would also like to acknowledge the efforts of our partners from many other agencies, with whom we will be working tirelessly throughout the night to bring this incident to a safe conclusion."

Some firefighters had to be removed from certain corners of the fire to reduce the risk of heat exhaustion, and plans for rest and hydration breaks have been put in place, the force added.

Images on social media show a thick column of smoke rising from the site, with the dark cloud visible from miles away.

There were no reports of any injuries.