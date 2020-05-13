Shocking footage of 'reckless' man's near miss with high speed train

By EJ Ward

"It really isn't worth taking a risk like this" Transport Police warn about level crossing safety after "reckless" man's near miss with train.

British Transport Police have released shocking footage of a man forcing his way through closed barriers before attempting to cross the tracks.

Just moments after he started to cross the tracks a train comes into view, narrowly missing the man as he makes it to the other side.

The incident happened at around 6am on Tuesday 5 May at Brimsdown Level Crossing in the borough of Enfield

Officers from the specialist railway police force are investigating the incident.



The BTP released the footage. Picture: BTP

Inspector Stephen Webster said: “This was a completely needless incident, and one that requires our attention and an investigation at a time when officers could be supporting the latest guidance around Covid-19, and helping to keep the travelling public safe

“The warning signs, barriers and flashing lights are all there for a reason Some trains travel at high speed, and one that you think is in the distance could be bearing down on you in seconds

“This incident could have very easily gone the other way, as it has in the past, and this man may not have returned home to his loved ones Don’t ignore the small wait it takes for a train to pass, don’t risk your life”

Rebecca Crocker, Network Rail's community safety manager for Anglia, added: "This was reckless behaviour in which this person could easily have lost their life Just a trip or fall and this could have ended very differently

“It really isn't worth taking a risk like this in order to save a few minutes"