Singer Denise Johnson dies aged 53

Denise Johnson performs live on stage with Bobby Gillespie of Primal Scream. Picture: Getty

By Megan White

Singer Denise Johnson, best known for her guest vocals on Primal Scream's album Screamadelica, has died aged 53.

The much-loved Manchester singer, who also performed with New Order, was set to release her debut acoustic solo album in September.

Very sad news 💜 love and prayers to Denise’s family and loved ones. Rest in Power Denise Johnson x pic.twitter.com/qsAKN6yqL1 — simone marie (@simonemarie4) July 27, 2020

Oh dear that’s awfully sad news about Denise Johnson, she was amazing. #rip #dontfightitfeelit — ed simons (@eddychemical) July 27, 2020

Tributes flooded in from fellow musicians including The Stone Roses vocalist Ian Brown, DJ Erol Alkan and The Chemical Brothers' Ed Simon.

Fellow singer Rowetta wrote: "Sad sad news today. I have so many great memories of Denise from when we were young.

"We just used to sing & laugh like naughty schoolgirls all the time. A great loss to Manchester and music.

"My condolences to her family & loved ones."

It is not yet known how Ms Johnson died.

More to follow...