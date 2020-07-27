Singer Denise Johnson dies aged 53

27 July 2020, 18:52 | Updated: 27 July 2020, 18:57

Denise Johnson performs live on stage with Bobby Gillespie of Primal Scream
Denise Johnson performs live on stage with Bobby Gillespie of Primal Scream. Picture: Getty

By Megan White

Singer Denise Johnson, best known for her guest vocals on Primal Scream's album Screamadelica, has died aged 53.

The much-loved Manchester singer, who also performed with New Order, was set to release her debut acoustic solo album in September.

Tributes flooded in from fellow musicians including The Stone Roses vocalist Ian Brown, DJ Erol Alkan and The Chemical Brothers' Ed Simon.

Fellow singer Rowetta wrote: "Sad sad news today. I have so many great memories of Denise from when we were young.

"We just used to sing & laugh like naughty schoolgirls all the time. A great loss to Manchester and music.

"My condolences to her family & loved ones."

It is not yet known how Ms Johnson died.

More to follow...

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Prime Minister Boris Johnson shaking hands with Sir Mark Sedwill

'Demoralising' anonymous criticism of civil servants 'risen in last few years' warns Civil Service chief
Cases are still rising in the UK and across parts of Europe

UK coronavirus death toll rises by 7 as cases top 300,000

New quarantines rules for those returning from Spain have left people confused

Explained: What are your rights when returning to the UK from Spain?
A cat in Argentina wears a mini-mask to protect it from coronavirus

Pet cat catches Covid-19 from owners in UK first

Dozens of London bus drivers have died during the crisis

Earlier lockdown may have saved fallen London bus drivers' lives, report finds
"BAME people were issued with FPNs at a rate 1.6 to 1.7 times higher than for white people."

Young BAME men more likely to get Covid fines than similar aged white males