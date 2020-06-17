Snooker legend Willie Thorne dies, aged 66, after leukemia battle

The snooker legend has died after a battle with leukemia. Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

Former snooker star Willie Thorne has died after being placed into an induced coma in a hospital in Spain after suffering respiratory failure.

The former world number 7 had been in an induced coma in the intensive care ward at Torrevieja Hospital, Spain, after suffering respiratory failure on Sunday.

The snooker ace announced he was battling leukaemia in March, was taken to hospital last week with a dangerously low blood pressure.

Thorne's carer Julie O'Neill said Willie went into respiratory failure on Sunday, before being placed in an induced coma and mechanical ventilation.

Thorne reached two World Championship quarter-finals and won his only ranking title, the Mercantile Credit Classic, in 1982.

He starred as part of snooker's 'Matchroom Mob' and went on to become a BBC commentator and appear on the 2007 version of Strictly Come Dancing.

Thorne later battled bankruptcy after admitting he had borrowed up to £1million in order to feed his gambling addiction.