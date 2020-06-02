Social distancing more effective at two meters than at one

Social distancing rules are in place across the country. Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

New research has suggested social distancing of two metres is much more effective at lowering the risk of coronavirus transmission - than keeping a 1-metre gap.

Keeping a physical distance of at least one metre reduces the risk of coronavirus transmission, but a study has found two meters could be more effective.

A new study has found a one-meter distance from others brings a much lower risk of infection compared with being closer.

When people stand more than one meter away from an infected person the risk level was found to be three per cent, but 13 per cent if they are within one meter.

Read more: Delayed publication of BAME coronavirus report 'unacceptable', Labour says

The study, published in The Lancet, suggested for every additional extra meter further away, up to three meters, the risk of infection or transmission could be reduced by as much as half.

UK NHS guidance is that people should maintain a two-meter social distance from others, but there have been calls to reduce this to 1.5 meters in order to help the hospitality sector reopen.

Read more: Quarantine free 'air bridges' could be in place by end of month

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Places such as theatres and entertainment venues could be hit hard by the two-metre rule, which would severely restrict the number of patrons allowed inside.



The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends people maintain a distance of at least one metre between each other.



The researchers looked at data from nine studies across Sars, Mers and Covid-19, including 7,782 participants.



Professor Holger Schunemann from McMaster University in Canada, who co-led the research, said: "Our findings are the first to synthesise all direct information on Covid-19, Sars, and Mers, and provide the currently best available evidence on the optimum use of these common and simple interventions to help 'flatten the curve' and inform pandemic response efforts in the community.



"Governments and the public health community can use our results to give clear advice for community settings and healthcare workers on these protective measures to reduce infection risk."



According to the researchers, keeping at least one metre from other people as well as wearing face coverings and eye protection, in and outside of healthcare settings, could be the best way to reduce the chance of viral infection or transmission of Covid-19.



Thirteen studies focusing on eye protection found that face shields, goggles, and glasses were associated with lower risk of infection, compared with no eye covering.



They found that the risk of infection or transmission when wearing eye protection was 6 per cent, and 16 per cent when not wearing eye protection.



Evidence from 10 studies also found similar benefits for face masks in general, with risk of infection or transmission when wearing a mask 3 per cent, and 17 per cent when not wearing a mask.



Evidence in the study was looking mainly at mask use within households and among contacts of cases, and was also based on evidence of low certainty.



For healthcare workers, N95 and other respirator-type masks might be associated with a greater protection from viral transmission than surgical masks or similar, the researchers found.



For the general public, face masks are also probably associated with protection, even in non-healthcare settings, the researchers said.



Co-author Dr Derek Chu, assistant professor at McMaster University, said: "With respirators such as N95s, surgical masks, and eye protection in short supply, and desperately needed by healthcare workers on the front lines of treating Covid-19 patients, increasing and repurposing of manufacturing capacity is urgently needed to overcome global shortages."



Researchers said that none of these interventions - even when properly used and combined - give complete protection from infection.



They noted the certainty of the evidence around face masks and eye protection is low.



The study, conducted to inform WHO guidance documents, looked at the available evidence from the scientific literature and is the first time researchers have systematically examined the optimum use of these protective measures in both community and healthcare settings for Covid-19.



The authors said their findings have immediate and important implications for curtailing the current pandemic, and future waves, by informing disease models, and standardising the definition of who has been "potentially exposed" for contact tracing.

