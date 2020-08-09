Punters told to 'urgently' self-isolate after pub BBQ coronavirus outbreak

9 August 2020, 15:21

The Soho Foundry Tavern has closed voluntarily
The Soho Foundry Tavern has closed voluntarily. Picture: PA
Ewan Somerville

By Ewan Somerville

Health officials have issued an “urgent” appeal for drinkers in the West Midlands who attended a pub BBQ to self-isolate after a potential outbreak.

Around 70 people are thought to have attended the party at The Soho Foundry Tavern, Smethwick, on 2 August.

Three people who were there, including staff, have since tested positive for Covid-19, Sandwell Council said. The pub closed voluntarily on Thursday.

Sandwell's deputy council leader Maria Crompton said: “We urgently need to alert anyone who attended the event last weekend to self-isolate until Sunday 16 August. If they have any symptoms they should book a test.

“Everyone needs to stay incredibly vigilant - the virus is still out there and the situation remains extremely serious - as this potential outbreak shows.”

Cllr Crompton also urged employers of those who need to self-isolate to “be supportive”.

READ MORE: Councils demand extra powers to shut crowded pubs and bars

READ MORE: Locked-down Preston tells youths 'don't kill Granny' in new slogan

“If someone needs to self-isolate for the required time to comply with the safety guidance, please do all you can to accommodate that,” she added.

Dr Lisa McNally, Sandwell's director of public health, praised the pub landlady's decision to close the venue voluntarily.

“They did exactly what we would want business owners to do in this situation,” she said.

”They voluntarily took the decision to close and contacted us for advice. I would urge all businesses to do the same.

“Pubs need to be very careful at this time to gather contact details of customers and ensure social distancing at all times.”

The Local Government Association (LGA) has called for councils to have greater powers to close pubs to slow the spread of coronavirus, following a series of outbreaks in recent weeks.

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Bournemouth beach is packed again today

UK weather: Beaches on 'red alert' as crowds bask in 35C heatwave before thunderstorms strike
Menai Bridge, Anglesey

Woman dies after jet ski crashes with boat off Anglesey

Coastguard and RNLI crews were busy across the UK

HM Coastguard sees highest call-outs in four years as thousands cram beaches
The poll found 16 per cent of Britons would not get a Covid-19 vaccine

Only half of Brits say they would get coronavirus vaccine, research finds
The test and trace system was branded a 'disaster' by Sir David King

UK 'headed for full lockdown next month' amid test and trace 'disaster', ex-chief scientist warns
Migrant crossings hit record levels this week

France demands £30m from UK to police Channel amid record migrant crossings